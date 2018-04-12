Wichita Falls man sentenced for toddler's death - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man sentenced for toddler's death

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Catlin Wayne Briscoe was sentenced Thursday morning for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. (Source: WCSO) Catlin Wayne Briscoe was sentenced Thursday morning for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. 

Catlin Wayne Briscoe, 31, was charged with murder following the death of 19-month-old Ava Shoffit in August of 2014.

Doctors said the child suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma while in Briscoe's care. 

