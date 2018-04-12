Wichita Falls man sentenced for toddler's death

Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
The Dachshund Museum opened this month in the Bavarian city of Passau, about 100 miles northeast of Munich.
A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury.
Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including Brown v. Board of Education which desegregated U.S. schools, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope" on whether she agreed.
