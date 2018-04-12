Career Education Center to host welding contest

Welding and FFA students at the WFISD Career Education Center will get a chance to test their skills. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Welding and FFA students at the WFISD Career Education Center will get a chance to test their skills.

More than 250 students will take part in a welding and FFA contest Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center.

The Career Education Center is located at 500 E. Hatton Road.

For more information, you can contact welding teacher Gary Cunningham at Gcunningham@wfisd.net.

