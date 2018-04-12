New truck purchase made possible thanks to grant for VFD

Money from an $200,000 grant was used to buy a new water tender. (Source: Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD)

An area volunteer fire department received a boost from a large grant.

The Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD received a $200,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance program.

The money from the grant allowed the department to buy a 2018 International Water Tender which will replace an older truck that carried less water.

The tender, which is known as a tanker in some areas, has an 1800-gallon water capacity. The tanker will be used to shuttle water to both wildland and structure fires.

“We will be able to use this tender more aggressively than the truck that it is replacing,” said Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD Fire Chief Jim McDaniel.” It is customized to fit the needs of our department and will not only shuttle a large volume of water but has substantial storage for firefighter gear.”

Officials with the VFD said the truck will be a great support for the other fleet trucks and will be a benefit in protecting the 300 homes in the department's protective areas.

