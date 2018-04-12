Gas prices continue to rise

The average price for a gallon of gas continues to go up. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Right now the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state of Texas is $2.45 a gallon. That price is two cents higher than last week, according to AAA Texas.

Of the areas surveyed, driver in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.70 per gallon. Drivers in San Antonio are paying the least on average at $2.32 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas price in Wichita Falls is at the Murphy USA at Airport Drive and Central Freeway at $2.22 a gallon.

