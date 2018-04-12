Hometown Pride Tour: Downtown Bowie flourishing thanks to reside - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Downtown Bowie flourishing thanks to residents

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
Downtown businesses in Bowie in better state now than in several years. SOURCE: KAUZ Downtown businesses in Bowie in better state now than in several years. SOURCE: KAUZ
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

Tracey Gilbow is the owner of Belle Rose Boutique on Mason Street in Bowie.

She saw the opportunity to start her store three years ago when it went up for sale.

"I've actually always shopped at this store when I would come back to visit my parents," said Gilbow.  "I have always wanted to keep the money local small town and help a small town business."

Restaurants, shops, and a wellness center all makeup downtown.

Bert Cunningham, the newly appointed city manager for the city said it is important for the city to work together to build a better Bowie.

"A lot of people are interested in growing and prospering," said Cunningham.  "We have to make it a better place to live and that is what you do when it is your hometown. You just have to do better for it."

Several have worked to make downtown Bowie alive again after years of seeing it dwindle.

Gilbow said keeping up a downtown is important.

"If you have a downtown, people tend to come and then explore the rest of the city," said Gilbow.

"If the downtown is falling down then the growth in the community will start to fail," said Cunningham.

Since more people opting to buy businesses downtown the community has become like family.

"It is just a historic district and I just like being a part of it," said Gilbow.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:51:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:15:43 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

  • Sears closing last Chicago store

    Sears closing last Chicago store

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 11:55:16 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:17:36 GMT
    The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly