Hometown Pride Tour: Downtown Bowie flourishing thanks to residents

Downtown businesses in Bowie in better state now than in several years. SOURCE: KAUZ

Tracey Gilbow is the owner of Belle Rose Boutique on Mason Street in Bowie.

She saw the opportunity to start her store three years ago when it went up for sale.

"I've actually always shopped at this store when I would come back to visit my parents," said Gilbow. "I have always wanted to keep the money local small town and help a small town business."

Restaurants, shops, and a wellness center all makeup downtown.

Bert Cunningham, the newly appointed city manager for the city said it is important for the city to work together to build a better Bowie.

"A lot of people are interested in growing and prospering," said Cunningham. "We have to make it a better place to live and that is what you do when it is your hometown. You just have to do better for it."

Several have worked to make downtown Bowie alive again after years of seeing it dwindle.

Gilbow said keeping up a downtown is important.

"If you have a downtown, people tend to come and then explore the rest of the city," said Gilbow.

"If the downtown is falling down then the growth in the community will start to fail," said Cunningham.

Since more people opting to buy businesses downtown the community has become like family.

"It is just a historic district and I just like being a part of it," said Gilbow.

