TxDOT: Maplewood culvert project ahead of schedule - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TxDOT: Maplewood culvert project ahead of schedule

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

News Channel 6 has an update on the construction to replace culverts on Maplewood that began more than a month ago.

TxDOT crews said the Maplewood project is ahead of schedule and they hope it will be open for drivers by the end of the month.

However the construction will not be finished, the contractor will move on to the northbound lanes to replace those culverts as well as add sidewalks. 

TxDOT officials said the entire project will be completed by October.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

