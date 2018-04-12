TxDOT: Maplewood culvert project ahead of schedule

News Channel 6 has an update on the construction to replace culverts on Maplewood that began more than a month ago.

TxDOT crews said the Maplewood project is ahead of schedule and they hope it will be open for drivers by the end of the month.

However the construction will not be finished, the contractor will move on to the northbound lanes to replace those culverts as well as add sidewalks.

TxDOT officials said the entire project will be completed by October.

