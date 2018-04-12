Extreme Fire Danger - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Extreme Fire Danger

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

The dry line will quickly sweep across the area Friday morning, bringing gusty westerly winds and very dry air to most of the area. This will create EXTREME fire conditions. A strong cold front moves in from the the north during the evening with a switch to northerly winds, driving temperatures down into the 40s by Saturday morning. The weekend does look cool with a possible freeze by Sunday morning. We'll warm up next week with a more consistent spring like pattern. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

Powered by Frankly