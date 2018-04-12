IP Animal Reclaim Center close to being complete - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

IP Animal Reclaim Center close to being complete

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
The new Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center is just weeks away from being finished. (Source: KAUZ) The new Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center is just weeks away from being finished. (Source: KAUZ)
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

A project in Iowa Park that's been years in the making is now just weeks away from being finished.

For years, Iowa Park has been working with a very small Animal Reclaim Center that had no room for stray cats.

"You can go through town and see stray cats," Iowa Park resident, Linda Duggins said. "They're just all over the place."

However, this newly built animal reclaim center, that is about 80 percent complete is aiming to help keep more strays off the streets.

Iowa Park's only animal control officer Matthew Ohm, who's also a police officer said the current facility is just too small. In fact, it only has three kennels. 

"We may have 9 or 10 dogs within a two day period," Officer Ohm said. "That's when we would reach out to rescues to come in to help us out to house these dogs until we can find them homes or find their owners."

The new facility will be located beside the old one on FM 368 South.It will have a room for cats plus 16 kennels for dogs.

"The kennels are designed for the dogs so they can either come inside or go outside and kind of sunbathe," Officer Ohm said.

Iowa Park residents also seem to be on board.

"Anything you want to do to make the community better is a good thing," Iowa Park resident Ann McClure said.

Officer Ohm said knowing this project is almost complete brings him peace.

"It's kind of a big relief off my shoulders," Officer Ohm said. "I'm not having to worry about where I'll be putting my animals at and if I'm going to have room."

Ohm helped design the facility and said it's expected to be complete sometime in May.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce

    Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:31:03 GMT
    It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. 

    It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. 

  • Officials concerned about Zebra Mussels

    Officials concerned about Zebra Mussels

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:27:42 GMT
    Officials are concerned about the risk of Zebra Mussels infesting area lakes. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)Officials are concerned about the risk of Zebra Mussels infesting area lakes. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)

    Officials are concerned about the risk of Zebra Mussels infesting area lakes. 

    Officials are concerned about the risk of Zebra Mussels infesting area lakes. 

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:26:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly