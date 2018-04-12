Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce

It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)

It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school.

The Gold Coat Ambassadors welcomed Communities in Schools into the Wichita Falls Chambers of Commerce Thursday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Communities in Schools has staff inside WFISD, where they work with teachers and parents to provide students a community of support ultimately empowering them to stay in school.

Toni Alonzo, Executive Director with Communities in Schools, said this mission made Thursday's event so important.

"It's amazing, for us it's representing the fact that we have become a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the community, we're Communities in Schools and we are all about building relationships, and being out here in the community and being active and being acknowledged as being part of the community so that we can bring that support into the school campus to support students and families," Alonzo said.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved