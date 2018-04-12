Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma) It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school.

The Gold Coat Ambassadors welcomed Communities in Schools into the Wichita Falls Chambers of Commerce Thursday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Communities in Schools has staff inside WFISD, where they work with teachers and parents to provide students a community of support ultimately empowering them to stay in school.

Toni Alonzo, Executive Director with Communities in Schools, said this mission made Thursday's event so important.

"It's amazing, for us it's representing the fact that we have become a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the community, we're Communities in Schools and we are all about building relationships, and being out here in the community and being active and being acknowledged as being part of the community so that we can bring that support into the school campus to support students and families," Alonzo said.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:37:40 GMT

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

  • In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:34:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:35:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:16:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly