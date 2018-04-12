Fundraiser held to support veteran officer - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fundraiser held to support veteran officer

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita County Sheriff's Posse held a fundraiser cookout at the county courthouse to help a fellow deputy Thursday.

The proceeds are going to help Deputy David Stout with his ongoing medical expenses.

The Posse served up hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

There was also a silent auction and great music. but the main focus was to help a man who has spent so much time serving Wichita County.

"[I'm] grateful for the community at that too ya know. I mean I don't know how to put it into words how thankful I am that this is happening," said Stout. "It's gonna help out a lot with what's going on. It's been kinda a difficult road so far hopefully I'll be back soon."

Deputy Stout is an 18-year veteran of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

