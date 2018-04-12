Appreciation dinner celebrates Meals on Wheels volunteers - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Appreciation dinner celebrates Meals on Wheels volunteers

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Kitchen's annual Meals on Wheels Appreciation Dinner was held Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Kitchen's annual Meals on Wheels Appreciation Dinner was held Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Kitchen's annual Meals on Wheels Appreciation Dinner was held Thursday.

A guest chef prepared a delicious meal for attendees.

Midwestern State University's football team were guest servers.

Awards were presented to volunteers who have exemplified the true spirit of giving over many years for the Meals on Wheels program.

"We could not do what we do without these volunteers," said Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Williams. "These volunteers deliver 750 meals every single day 5 days a week, and we could not do that without the volunteers because we don't have the staff to deliver that many meals."

If you would like to learn how to volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:37:40 GMT

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

  • In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:34:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:35:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:16:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly