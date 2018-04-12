Appreciation dinner celebrates Meals on Wheels volunteers

The Kitchen's annual Meals on Wheels Appreciation Dinner was held Thursday.

A guest chef prepared a delicious meal for attendees.

Midwestern State University's football team were guest servers.

Awards were presented to volunteers who have exemplified the true spirit of giving over many years for the Meals on Wheels program.

"We could not do what we do without these volunteers," said Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Williams. "These volunteers deliver 750 meals every single day 5 days a week, and we could not do that without the volunteers because we don't have the staff to deliver that many meals."

If you would like to learn how to volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, click here.

