Rep. Pat Fallon looking ahead following primary win - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rep. Pat Fallon looking ahead following primary win

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Pat Fallon speaks to supporters at his 'Thank You' event in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ) Pat Fallon speaks to supporters at his 'Thank You' event in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Texas Senate candidate Pat Fallon's 'Thank You' event in Wichita Falls has concluded.

The Restoration Hall at Half Pint was packed for Representative Fallon's gathering after defeating Senator Craig Estes and Nocona businessman Craig Carter in the Republican primary for the Senate District 30 seat.

Now he's shifting his attention to what lies ahead.

"We have now, if you use it correctly, nine months to prepare for the Senate seat because we won't get sworn in until January 8th of 2019," Representative Fallon said. "Of course there is a November election and we're not going to take it lightly. We're going to do the work that it will take in the fall."

He will face Democratic candidate Kevin Lopez in November's general election.

"The philosophy that he's spousing of government first, dependency, an open border, tax and spend, those policies got us $20 trillion debt in Washington D.C."

He said he will continue to knock on doors and hold town halls in hopes of defeating Lopez.

If elected some of his goals include securing the border, banning sanctuary cities, and drug testing welfare recipients.

"When people have prosperity, when people have opportunity, when people have economic promise, why change," Representative Fallon said.

He said he will give Wichita County, a county he believes was ignored by Senator Estes, the attention it deserves.

"I'm not going to go get a powdered wig, I'm not going to learn a British accent, I'm not going to be some kind of hottie patrician," he said. "And that does happen to too many members whether it's in the Senate or other elected offices. We are truly going to listen."

Representative Fallon said he met with Lake Wichita stakeholders Thursday morning to come up with a strategy to fund the project moving forward.

He said he doesn't know if they will reach their goal, but added he wouldn't even know about the project if he didn't listen.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:47:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

  • In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:34:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:47:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".

  • WFISD awards Teachers of the Year

    WFISD awards Teachers of the Year

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:26:58 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    WFISD awarded two outstanding teachers for their annual Teachers of the Year ceremony. Lexi Law from Franklin Elementary won Teacher of the Year amongst all elementary teachers, and Heather Preston from Rider High School won for the secondary level. 

    WFISD awarded two outstanding teachers for their annual Teachers of the Year ceremony. Lexi Law from Franklin Elementary won Teacher of the Year amongst all elementary teachers, and Heather Preston from Rider High School won for the secondary level. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly