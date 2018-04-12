WFISD awards Teachers of the Year - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD awards Teachers of the Year

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

WFISD awarded two outstanding teachers for their annual Teachers of the Year ceremony. Lexi Law from Franklin Elementary won Teacher of the Year amongst all elementary teachers, and Heather Preston from Rider High School won for the secondary level.

26 WFISD teachers were nominated by their peers from their respective campuses.

Law has taught with WFISD for four years and aims to keep creativity flowing in her class. She was honored to be chosen for the award, “I feel very supported and very loved. I’m just super humble to even be sitting in this room.”

The presence of her students showing up for her win made her teary eyed – and she was not the only one.

Preston was also overwhelmed with the recognition. She said, “The most rewarding thing about teaching is helping my students become the best person they could possibly be.”

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it is important these teachers get recognized every year, “They're passionate educators, they love students, they're creative, they're innovative. We're just excited to be able to recognize teachers that have been voted by their peers from each individual campus as their teacher of the year.”

Both teachers will go on to represent WFISD in the Region 9 Teachers of the Year competition in August.

