The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Jose Alberto Alcala

Hispanic Male

DOB: 04-01-92

Blk/Bro 160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Marijuana O/5lbs - U/50lbs

Reginald Cortez Cage

Black Male

DOB: 02-04-68 Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation -Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Davio Dimitri Sawtelle

Black Male

DOB: 05-14-86 Blk/Bro

240 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/400G

Wendell Dane Bivens

White Male

DOB: 04-19-85 Bro/Grn

225 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Burglary of Habitation

David Ray Wilson

White Male

DOB: 06-12-95 Blo/Blu

140 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

