Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Jose Alberto Alcala 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 04-01-92 
Blk/Bro 160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Marijuana O/5lbs - U/50lbs

Reginald Cortez Cage
Black Male
DOB: 02-04-68 Blk/Bro
190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation -Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Davio Dimitri Sawtelle
Black Male
DOB: 05-14-86 Blk/Bro
240 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/400G

Wendell Dane Bivens
White Male
DOB: 04-19-85 Bro/Grn
225 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Burglary of Habitation 

David Ray Wilson
White Male
DOB: 06-12-95 Blo/Blu
140 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:51:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:15:43 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

  • Sears closing last Chicago store

    Sears closing last Chicago store

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 11:55:16 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:17:36 GMT
    The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly