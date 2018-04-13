Historic wildfires raging in Oklahoma

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma. (Source: CNN)

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma.

Firefighters are facing tough weather conditions that will make controlling the critical situation even tougher.

The entire town of Vici, a Northwestern Oklahoma town in Dewey County, has been evacuated as wildfires rage in the area.

About 1,000 people have left the town more than 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

It's just one of a series of wildfires in the state.

Around 450 people also have been evacuated in adjacent Woodward County, where a fire has burned 115,000 acres.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved