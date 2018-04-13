Burkburnett teen arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor

A woman, with a South Carolina address, is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail following an incident in the parking lot of Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.
A Burkburnett 19-year-old was arrested Thursday on a Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children warrant.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."
