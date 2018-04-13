Burkburnett teen arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor

Kamron Minniefield, 19, is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children, according to WFPD. (Source: WCSO)

A Burkburnett 19-year-old was arrested Thursday on a Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children warrant.

According to arrest documents, in August 2017, an off-duty officer at the North Texas Community Healthcare Center was contacted after staff reported a 14-year-old girl disclosed sexual activity during an intake screening.

The victim was taken to Patsy's House to speak with a trained forensic interviewer. During their discussion, the victim said she has been sexually abused several times since she was 12-years-old, by Kamron Minniefield, 19.

According to detectives, Minniefield is accused of forcing the victim to engage in inappropriate sexual behavior on six occasions over a period of two months.

A warrant for Minnifield's arrest was issued on Wednesday. He remains in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $75,000 bond.

