SC woman arrested in WF after child found alone in vehicle

Bobi Chanti Roberts is accused of shoplifting and leaving a child in a vehicle according to the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)

A woman, with a South Carolina address, is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail following an incident in the parking lot of Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the 3900 block of Call Field in reference to a child being left alone in the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could see a young child laying across the seat, sweating from its head. One officer opened the unlocked back door and retrieved the child.

About 15 to 20 minutes after the initial call, Bobi Roberts, 37, came out of the store and approached the officers and said she had gone inside the store to use the restroom because she was sick.

According to police, the inside of the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and a search revealed a used marijuana blunt and beer can with beer inside within reach of the child.

Due to the circumstances, Roberts was taken into custody for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. While being booked into the jail a pair of child's shorts were found stuffed in Roberts' pants with a Burlington store tag on them for $7.99.

Officials with Burlington Loss and Prevention said Roberts had been there and was seen stuffing clothing into her pants and they wanted to prosecute.

Roberts remains in the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Theft and a parole violation.

