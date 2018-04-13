SC woman arrested in WF after child found alone in vehicle - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SC woman arrested in WF after child found alone in vehicle

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Bobi Chanti Roberts is accused of shoplifting and leaving a child in a vehicle according to the WFPD. (Source: WCSO) Bobi Chanti Roberts is accused of shoplifting and leaving a child in a vehicle according to the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A woman, with a South Carolina address, is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail following an incident in the parking lot of Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the 3900 block of Call Field in reference to a child being left alone in the vehicle. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they could see a young child laying across the seat, sweating from its head. One officer opened the unlocked back door and retrieved the child. 

About 15 to 20 minutes after the initial call, Bobi Roberts, 37, came out of the store and approached the officers and said she had gone inside the store to use the restroom because she was sick.

According to police, the inside of the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and a search revealed a used marijuana blunt and beer can with beer inside within reach of the child. 

Due to the circumstances, Roberts was taken into custody for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. While being booked into the jail a pair of child's shorts were found stuffed in Roberts' pants with a Burlington store tag on them for $7.99.

Officials with Burlington Loss and Prevention said Roberts had been there and was seen stuffing clothing into her pants and they wanted to prosecute. 

Roberts remains in the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Theft and a parole violation. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Sanders: Libby pardon isn't message to Mueller

    The Latest: Sanders: Libby pardon isn't message to Mueller

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:36:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:06:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.

  • Burkburnett teen arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor

    Burkburnett teen arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:44:42 GMT
    Kamron Minniefield, 19, is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children, according to WFPD. (Source: WCSO)Kamron Minniefield, 19, is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children, according to WFPD. (Source: WCSO)
    Kamron Minniefield, 19, is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children, according to WFPD. (Source: WCSO)Kamron Minniefield, 19, is accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children, according to WFPD. (Source: WCSO)

    A Burkburnett 19-year-old was arrested Thursday on a Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children warrant. 

    A Burkburnett 19-year-old was arrested Thursday on a Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Children warrant. 

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:30:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly