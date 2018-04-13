Kiowa Hotel opens in Devol - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kiowa Hotel opens in Devol

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Rooms are now available at the new Kiowa Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma after Friday's grand opening.
DEVOL, OK (KAUZ) -

Rooms are now available at the new Kiowa Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma after Friday's grand opening.

Tribe leaders cut the ribbon for the 63 room hotel that has been in the works for several years after Kiowa Casino was built.

They say the new hotel is phase one for a project to give more opportunities for Kiowa Tribe members and attract more tourism to their land.

"This endeavor that we built is going to also reach out to the local communities and the communities we couldn't reach out to before," said Kiowa Casino Assistant General Manager Jon Peters. "This is going to be a huge advantage to our property to be able to reach those clientele." 

"You see the Chickasaws, you the see the Choctaws, you see the Creeks, they didn't get rich overnight," said Kiowa Tribe Chairman Matthew Komalty. "It happened because of gaming. gaming is never going to go away. if it is somebody didn't tell Vegas that."

Peters said they're planning on adding a swimming pool to the hotel and an event center to make it more like a family-friendly resort attraction.

