Adult Literacy Council hosts book fair

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Sikes Lake Center hosted the Adult Literacy Book Fair Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Sikes Lake Center hosted the Adult Literacy Book Fair Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Sikes Lake Center hosted the Adult Literacy Book Fair Friday.

Organizers say volunteers were busy sorting and organizing 100,000 donated books earlier this week ahead of the event.

Books went for $1-2 a piece.

The event runs until 8 p.m. Friday before resuming Saturday at 9 a.m.

