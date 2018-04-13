Adult Literacy Council hosts book fair

The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.
The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Starting next week there will be a new way to enjoy your meal in Wichita Falls. Dinner guests will be giving a standing ovation after each meal but it will not be for the chef. Dwayne Jackson, owner of Backdoor Theater and Wichita Theater, will open his newest business, Stage 2 a new dinner theater, on April 19.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
Starting next week there will be a new way to enjoy your meal in Wichita Falls. Dinner guests will be giving a standing ovation after each meal but it will not be for the chef. Dwayne Jackson, owner of Backdoor Theater and Wichita Theater, will open his newest business, Stage 2 a new dinner theater, on April 19.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
Texas convenience store owners are just now learning that starting September 1, 2018, they won't get incentives for any winning lottery tickets they sell.
Texas convenience store owners are just now learning that starting September 1, 2018, they won't get incentives for any winning lottery tickets they sell.
Rooms are now available at the new Kiowa Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma after Friday's grand opening.
Rooms are now available at the new Kiowa Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma after Friday's grand opening.