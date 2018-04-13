Car tipped on side following crash in WF

A car crash in Wichita Falls caused a car to flip over on its side.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Wichita Falls.

Police said a pickup truck tried to turn left from the right-hand lane and collided with the car.

Police said those inside the tipped over vehicle were able to get out and are okay.

Copyright RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved