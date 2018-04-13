Woman sought after child tests positive for drugs

Miranda Payne is wanted for Endangering a Child by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has a warrant out for a woman wanted for the charge of Endangering a Child.

On January 19, 2018, detectives were assigned to investigate after a one-year-old was reported to have fallen which resulted in a broken arm.

Doctors noted while treating the baby in the emergency room, the child's mother, Miranda Payne, 24, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to the arrest warrant.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the fall was an accident. CPS officials said during their investigation, Payne admitted to using methamphetamine.

CPS drug tested Payne and the child for the child's safety. According to police, Payne tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

The child tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, according to police. Detectives said Payne refused to speak with them.

According to documents, Payne is the primary caretaker of the child that lives with her full-time. Payne admitted to CPS officials that she uses methamphetamine and her roommates also use drugs around the baby.

Following the drug tests of Payne and the child as well as Payne's discussion with CPS officials, a warrant was issued for her arrest March 28, 2018.

As of Friday afternoon, Payne is still at large. If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

