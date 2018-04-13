Career Education Center holds welding competition - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Career Education Center holds welding competition

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Welding and FFA students at the WFISD Career Education Center got a chance to show off their skills Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Welding and FFA students at the WFISD Career Education Center got a chance to show off their skills Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Welding and FFA students at the WFISD Career Education Center got a chance to show off their skills Friday.

More than 250 students from across the state gathered there.

They all took part in a welding contest. In the competition, the students all did the same T-joint weld and then they were judged.

The students were then certified as welders.

"They can go out and get jobs but its also to get their foot in the door, someplace to help get a job," said Agricultural Science Teacher Stephen Davis. "They might take another certification test at that particular job, but it gets their foot in the door in a lot of places."

The winner of Friday's competition got a belt buckle while the runner-ups got hats, but they all walked away ready to enter the workforce.

