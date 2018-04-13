CHILLY, WINDY WEEKEND

A strong cold front will push though this evening, bringing a shift in winds to the northwest and gusty. Winds at times tonight will be in the 30 to 40mph range. By morning, temperatures will be in the 40s but the wind will make it feel cooler than that. Highs Saturday will struggle to rise out of the 50s and by Sunday morning a light freeze is possible. Lows will be in the 30 to 35 degree range and tender plants should be protected. Sunday will be cool again, but warmer, windier weather returns next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist