6th Annual Cruisin' Nocona event approaching

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The 6th Annual Cruisin' Nocona and Vicari Car Auction is approaching. (Source: RNN Texoma) The 6th Annual Cruisin' Nocona and Vicari Car Auction is approaching. (Source: RNN Texoma)
NOCONA, TX (RNN Texoma) -

The 6th Annual Cruisin' Nocona and Vicari Car Auction is approaching.

The three-day event, hosted by the Horton Classic Car Museum and Lipscomb Auto Dealerships, will be held from May 3-5. 

The fun will start Thursday, May 3 with a cruise through the North Texas Hill Country. Up to 100 cars are expected to leave from the corner of Clay and Pine Street in Nocona.

Friday and Saturday morning will start with a $5 pancake breakfast at the Nocona VFW located at 100 Baylor Street from 7-9 a.m. Afterward, classic and muscle cars will go on the auction block beginning at 10 a.m. at the Vicari Auction House at 206 West Walnut Street.

Other events will include a fish fry, a band, and a champagne brunch and style show.

To buy or sell cars in the auction, click here. For tickets for other events or to register for the cruise, or to be a vendor, contact the Nocona Chamber of Commerce at 940-825-3526.

