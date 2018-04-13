Crash causes traffic delays on U.S. 281 near Scotland

DPS Troopers confirmed Friday evening, a car crash on U.S. 281 and Lake Creek Road north of Scotland is backing up traffic in both directions.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. Officials said it looks like a possible head-on collision.

DPS troopers and Archer County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene. No word on injuries or what caused the crash.

