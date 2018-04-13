6 Around Town - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

6 Around Town

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Ava Van Valen is taking you around town to see what is happening this weekend.

  • Trump: Strikes against Syria are underway; explosions reported in Damascus

    The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.

  • Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

  • Curtains open for a WF dinner theater

    Starting next week there will be a new way to enjoy your meal in Wichita Falls. Dinner guests will be giving a standing ovation after each meal but it will not be for the chef. Dwayne Jackson, owner of Backdoor Theater and Wichita Theater, will open his newest business, Stage 2 a new dinner theater, on April 19. 

    Starting next week there will be a new way to enjoy your meal in Wichita Falls. Dinner guests will be giving a standing ovation after each meal but it will not be for the chef. Dwayne Jackson, owner of Backdoor Theater and Wichita Theater, will open his newest business, Stage 2 a new dinner theater, on April 19. 

