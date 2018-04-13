Texas Lottery to stop giving bonuses to stores

Some store owners say they might stop selling lottery tickets after Sept. 1, 2018. (Source: KAUZ)

Texas convenience store owners are just now learning that starting September 1, 2018, they won't get incentives for any winning lottery tickets they sell.

Carey's Corner in Wichita Falls has been selling lottery tickets for the last 25 years. However, after September 1 that might not be the case.

"I'm seriously thinking about taking the lottery out," Owner, Carey Mabry said.

She's owned the convenience store on Old Jacksboro Highway even longer than that.

Mabry said lottery ticket sales have been a large part of their profit.

Because of that, she's mad and concerned about the decision in the 85th legislation to take the five percent incentives away.

"I wish that they could have let everybody know what they were going to do instead of it just being dropped on our counter and us finding out that way," she said. "That way we could have had some say in this."

Kerry Cannedy, who manages Fas-Pac on Central Freeway, learned of the change Friday while Newschannel 6 was working on this story because she doesn't receive her Lottery Commission booklet until Tuesday.

"It kind of just ruined my day," Cannedy said. "It's more money in their pocket when our employees push the lottery. Because when there are big drawings, they push. They ask every customer that comes in (if they want a ticket). They won't be doing that anymore for Texas."

Both Mabry and Cannedy said that money plays a large role in paying the bills and offering employees bonuses.

District 69 State Representative James Frank tells Newschannel 6 that the budget the legislature sent to Governor Greg Abbott's desk did not include any changes to the bonus.

However, Governor Abbott vetoed that five percent incentive.

At the time he released the following statement:

"Lottery retailers already receive a commission based on the volume of tickets sold at that location. This bonus, which is in addition to the commission, is intended to be an incentive for retailers to sell lottery tickets. The bonus was created in 1993 to help jumpstart the rollout of the lottery, but the lottery is now well established in the state. I, therefore, object to and disapprove of one year of this appropriation."

Representative Frank said he doesn't anticipate it having a negative impact on lottery ticket sales. But if it does they will address it at the next legislative session.

In the meantime, both store managers are hoping to be heard.

"I would ask for people to write into the legislature," Cannedy said. "Let them know you back the business owners. I would appreciate that because I'm going to be writing them a letter. They're going to get plenty of emails from me."

Mabry said that she does not see a scenario where this doesn't hurt local convenience stores.

Cannedy also plans on cutting back on lottery ticket sales because she said it's not worth a nickel for each dollar.

She said it will ultimately hurt the Texas Lottery because a lot of independent businesses will do the same.



