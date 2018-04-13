Curtains open for a WF dinner theater

© Stage 2 is a new dinner theater that will open in Wichita Falls.

Starting next week there will be a new way to enjoy your meal in Wichita Falls. Dinner guests will be giving a standing ovation after each meal but it will not be for the chef.

Dwayne Jackson, owner of Backdoor Theater and Wichita Theater, will open his newest business, Stage 2 a new dinner theater, on April 19.

The idea for the dinner theater came after he and his wife caught a show in Dallas.

"We saw them having so much fun that we said at some point we need to do that in Wichita Falls," Jackson said.

That inspiration will now come to reality 13 years later.

"We don't get in a hurry with any idea," Jackson said.

He said he was always an entertainer but he did in a different venue.

"I grew up in a time that I really didn't pay attention to the arts," Jackson said. "I was an athlete of all things."

Now, said he wants to sweep audiences off their feet using the stage.

"We're trying to entertain a region through the arts," Jackson said. "[I want them to say] they had a great time, they've laughed and they have been able to leave their worries at home."

Jackson said he tried this format before in the city with great reviews.

"Two years ago, we began doing these on a small scale on the second floor of Backdoor Theater and they sold out every time we did them," Jackson said.

He said one the greatest performances he has given is opening up the stage for the city.

"We've heard so many stories from parents about what this being on stage has done for their kids so it has come full circle," Jackson said. "It's a new meaning for us in many ways."

The first show will be a murder mystery. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all the food is catered so Jackson said tickets need to be purchased beforehand.

He also said it is a family environment but adults can bring their own wine.

