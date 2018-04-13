Bowman firefighters help fight Oklahoma wildfires

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma.

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma.

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma. (Source: CNN)

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma. (Source: CNN)

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma. (Source: CNN)

Historic wildfires are raging in parts of Oklahoma. (Source: CNN)

Several firefighters from the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department are in Oklahoma helping crews battle the largest fire burning in the state. (Source: Richard Farmer)

Several firefighters from the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department are in Oklahoma helping crews battle the largest fire burning in the state. (Source: Richard Farmer)

Several firefighters from the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department are in Oklahoma helping crews battle the largest fire burning in the state.

The "Rhea Fire" in Dewey County is about 28 miles long and 7 miles wide.

Richard Farmer, with Bowman VFD, said at last check its burned an estimated 82,000 acres.

He said a three-man crew and one engine left for Oklahoma Friday.

They are working with a task force in Oklahoma.

High wind and severe drought are creating blowtorch conditions.

Farmer said he does not know how long they will be out there.

Several other wildfires have been reported flaring up all around the state.

Farmer said they passed about three on their way to Dewey County.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved