WFFD prepared for high fire danger

The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Several leaders have joined forces to help Kirby, Hirschi High and Kate Burgess Elementary in hopes of bettering the schools as well as their surrounding areas. Pastors and school staff members are launching Operation Fresh Start, an initiative that will include school fundraising and neighborhood revitalization.
Several leaders have joined forces to help Kirby, Hirschi High and Kate Burgess Elementary in hopes of bettering the schools as well as their surrounding areas. Pastors and school staff members are launching Operation Fresh Start, an initiative that will include school fundraising and neighborhood revitalization.
Crews responded to the scene of a possible head-on collision on U.S. 281 north of Scotland on Friday evening.
Crews responded to the scene of a possible head-on collision on U.S. 281 north of Scotland on Friday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a critical fire weather watch for Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a critical fire weather watch for Saturday.