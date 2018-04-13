WFFD prepared for high fire danger

A red flag warning for Wichita Falls ends at 10 p.m. Friday.

However, there is also high fire danger Saturday as well.

Firefighters have been on standby for what the National Weather Severe is calling historic conditions for our area.

Some parts of Texoma had dry dessert like air with humidity below ten-percent.

“They said like 10 years since they've seen everything that's come together like it's going to today, so that includes the humidity, the high winds, the vegetation and stuff like that,” said Lieutenant Matthew Childs, with the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

WFFD prepared for the conditions by staffing up two of their brush trucks and calling in four extra men.

They even wore their wildland fire clothes which are lighter than their bunker gear. This helps them move around easier.

Lt. Childs said Wichita county is not under a burn ban right now but warns people to be cautious when cooking outside and with chains on their vehicles.

Also do not throw cigarette butts out.

