Hometown Pride Tour: Chisholm Trail and Heritage Festival

Celebrations were ongoing Friday night in Bowie as the Chisholm Trail and Heritage Festival began. (Source: RNN Texoma)

People headed to the square for the Sip and Stroll where they could visit different shops along Mason Street and enjoy live music on the square.

Organizers of the Chisholm Trail say Friday night was the perfect set up for the festival.

"We have the trail ride the past two days, tomorrow is going to be the whole kickoff of the parade and wagon train," said Diane Thomlinson, Executive Director of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce. "We are all very excited, we just try and celebrate the heritage, western heritage is dying and if we don't keep it alive and connect to our roots every once in a while then nobody else will."

The ride starts Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Pelham Park and will wrap up tomorrow night at the community center.

It will be a full day of fun and reenactments for everyone to enjoy.

