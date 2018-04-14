Lady Raiders advance in Regionals, Raiders fall - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lady Raiders advance in Regionals, Raiders fall

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider girls soccer celebrate after beating Monterey 5-1 in the Regional semifinals. / Source: KAUZ Rider girls soccer celebrate after beating Monterey 5-1 in the Regional semifinals. / Source: KAUZ
Girls

Reg. I-5A Semifinals

Rider        5
Monterey  1
RID: 5 different goal scorers

Coronado   1
Grapevine  3

Reg. I-5A Final

Rider vs Grapevine, 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium

Boys

Reg. I-5A Semifinals

EP Bowie  2 
Aledo        3
F/PKs (4-1)

Rider             0
EP Del Valle  1

Reg. I-5A Final

Aledo vs Del Valle, noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium

