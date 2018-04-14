Lady Raiders advance in Regionals, Raiders fall

Highlights of #9 Iowa Park baseball's win at Vernon and City View at Holliday softball, plus more scores from Friday night!
The Lady Raiders got goals from five different players to advance to the regional finals, but Rider's boys fell 1-0 to Del Valle to end their season
The Rider Lady Raiders have made it to the Regional semifinals for the third season in a row, and this season they feel like the team's versatility will be a big factor in getting over the hump!
