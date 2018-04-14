HS diamond scores and highlights, April 13 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond scores and highlights, April 13

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Iowa Park's Kaleb Gifford at bat in the 2nd inning of Friday's game at Vernon / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Kaleb Gifford at bat in the 2nd inning of Friday's game at Vernon / Source: KAUZ
Baseball

District 5-5A

Rider
Denton 
PPD (weather) to Saturday, 7 p.m.

Denton Ryan  8 (4-4)
Wichita Falls  4 (0-10)
WF: Zane Leonard 2 RBI

District 6-4A

#9 Iowa Park  9 (6-0)
Vernon            3 (3-2)
IP: Chris Dickens 7 IP, 7 H, 8 K, Derek Hostas 3 H, 2 RBI

District 8-3A

Henrietta  4 (4-6)
Bowie       5 (5-5)
HEN: Zack West 2 RBI
BOW: Taylor Pigg, Evan Kennedy 2 RBI each

Nocona      4 (2-8)
Jacksboro  3 (7-3)

District 9-2A

Archer City  17 (8-1)
Electra           9 (1-9)
AC: Justin Browning 4 H, 2 RBI
ELE: Montanna Hernandez 4 RBI

Petrolia       1 (3-7)
Windthorst  3 (9-1)
PET: Macon Armour 5 IP, 4 H, 7 K
WIND: Maclain Bowen 7 IP, H, 11 K

Quanah   5 (7-3)
Seymour  1 (6-3)
QUA: Stran Smith 7 IP, 2 H, 7 K
SEY: Garrett Siegert 6 IP, 10 K

Non-District

#5 Wylie  16
Graham     3

Softball

District 5-5A

Rider
Denton  
PPD (weather)

#5 Ryan  9 (10-0)
WFHS     0 (5-6)

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  15 (3-3)
Hirschi            0 (0-7)
F/3

Iowa Park      1 (2-5)
#11 Vernon  11 (5-1)

District 8-3A

Henrietta  8 (8-4)
Bowie       0 (6-6)
HEN: Haleigh Hogan 7 IP, 2 H, 8 K

City View  5 (7-5)
Holliday  15 (6-6)
HOL: Kaitlynn Weatherread 5 RBI, Bree Zellers 4 H, 4 RBI

Nocona        8 (0-12)
Jacksboro  12 (6-6)

Boyd        2 (7-5)
Paradise  1 (8-4)
F/9

District 8-2A

#16 Petrolia  0 (8-2)
Windthorst    4 (11-0)
WIN: Abby Brown 3 RBI, Laynie Brown 7 IP, H, 8 K
PET: Lindy Alexander 7 IP, 6 H, 9 K

Archer City  17 (7-3)
Electra           1 (3-7)

Non-District

Ab. Wylie       6
#10 Graham  3

