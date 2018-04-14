Wichita Falls Ace Hardware opens it's doors

Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his...
Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.