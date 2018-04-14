Wichita Falls Ace Hardware opens it's doors - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Ace Hardware opens it's doors

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A new business opened it's doors Saturday in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A new business opened it's doors Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Ace Hardware held it's grand opening at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Bridge Creek/Mcniel.

The parking lot was full and business was booming Saturday.

Owner Windol Robbins said the reception to the new store has been wonderful.

"Overwhelming, we showed up at 8 a.m. this morning and the parking lot was already full and so far just overwhelming," Robbins said. "And everyone that's come in the store over the past two months while we've been here getting ready just said this was a really cool store, glad we are here, they are glad to see us in town and just been overwhelming really."

There was also a band, a chain carver. and free hot dogs. 

