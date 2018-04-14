Non-profit helps disabled veteran enjoy golf again

A non-profit organization dedicated to helping disabled veterans gave a Wichita Falls man the gift of standing and playing golf again. (Source: RNN Texoma)

A non-profit organization dedicated to helping disabled veterans gave a Wichita Falls man the gift of standing and getting back out on the green again.

Anthony Netto, founder of the Stand Up and Play Foundation, was at the Weeks Park Golf Course Saturday to give army veteran Jimmy Jordan his own Paramobile.

The device allows the user to be able to stand and play different sports, something they wouldn't be able to do otherwise.

Jordan said he is grateful to be able to enjoy his favorite activity again.

"It's just an extreme blessing to be afforded the opportunity to have a second chance to do something I've always loved to do," Jordan said.

After getting into the Paramobile, Jimmy took the time to test it out by hitting balls on the driving range.

Netto said the device is a blessing not only because it gives disabled veterans the freedom to stand, but also improve their social engagements.

Jordan said he hopes that in the near future a chapter of the Stand Up and Play Foundation starts in North Texas and hopefully in Wichita Falls itself.

"We're going to try to find ways through donations and good citizens that are out there to help us get more machines so we can get more veterans out of the house, back out into society, and back out doing the things that they like to do for themselves," Jordan said.

