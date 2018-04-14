Grass fire sparks on Missile Road median

A grass fire sparked in the median at Missile Road near Central Freeway Saturday. (Source: RNN)

A small grass fire was a big reminder about the fire danger risk in our area Saturday.

Wichita Falls firefighters said it took them about ten minutes to put out a grass fire that sparked in the median on Missile Road near Central Freeway Saturday afternoon.

Police were called out to direct traffic in the area.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the fire.

Fire crews are warning people to be cautious when cooking outside and with chains on their vehicles. They also say do not throw cigarette butts out the window.

