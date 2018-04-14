Goal of Fill the Boot drive met

Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
