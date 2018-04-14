Goal of Fill the Boot drive met

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Red River's Facebook page, Wichita Falls firefighters raised a little more than $59,000 during their 2018 Fill the Boot drive. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The post said it was close to breaking a record for most money raised in Wichita Falls for the event.

They thanked the fire department and community for their support helping them fight Muscular Dystrophy.

