Cowboy True kicks off its second day in WF

An event that celebrates cowboy art is at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center in Wichita Falls this weekend.

Cowboy True kicked off its second day Saturday. A large crowd walked up and down the aisles admiring the artist's western creations at the many different booths.

Coordinator Allison Gilbert said some people made quite the trip to be at the event.

"We have one from Canada this year, we have the Cowboy Cartoonist International group with us, so we have people like from Utah, Kentucky, we have people from Kansas, all over so," Gilbert said.

There were other activities Saturday night as well including an auction, dinner, and live music.

