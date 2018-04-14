CASA in Montague County reaches goal - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

CASA in Montague County reaches goal

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Those who work with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River in Montague County are celebrating Saturday after reaching their fundraising goal and then some. (Source: RNN Texoma) Those who work with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River in Montague County are celebrating Saturday after reaching their fundraising goal and then some. (Source: RNN Texoma)
Those who work with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River in Montague County are celebrating Saturday after reaching their fundraising goal and then some.

After campaigning for months, the non-profit was able to raise more than $10,500.

Since they met their goal, that money is being doubled by the Priddy Foundation for a matching grant challenge.

The funds will be used to hire a Montague County CASA specialist who will support children in CPS care.

"We are very excited and grateful for this opportunity to grow the CASA program in Montague County," said Executive Director of CASA of Red River Laura Grimsinger. "This is the first step towards ensuring that the children from this community who are placed in foster care can have the support of a CASA volunteer and they will have someone from their home community to speak up for them in court and life. Someone who will be consistent and stable and make sure they don't go through their situation alone."

