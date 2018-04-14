HS Diamond scores April 14 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores April 14

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball 

Rider   2
Denton 3

Decatur  6
Graham  8

City View  0
Holliday   15

Henrietta  6
Ponder     17

