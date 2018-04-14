Lady Raiders fall to Grapevine in Regional final

MSU Roundup
HS Soccer highlights
Hs Diamond scores April 14
Highlights of #9 Iowa Park baseball's win at Vernon and City View at Holliday softball, plus more scores from Friday night!
The Lady Raiders got goals from five different players to advance to the regional finals, but Rider's boys fell 1-0 to Del Valle to end their season
