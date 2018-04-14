IP special needs student gets prom of her dreams

© Iowa Park teen gives her special needs cousin the prom of her teen.

An Iowa Park teen danced the night away at her high school prom on Saturday. A dream she never thought would come true.

Brianna Reese,19, almost missed out on the magical memories of a night to remember. Brianna has mental disabilities which make it hard for her to communicate but not with Madison Stout,17, who is her cousin.

The two grew up together and have become inseparable. They spend every school lunch break together.

"I always remember and have the memory of sitting with her," Madison said.

Madison wanted to do something worthy of her cousin before she graduated.

"I wanted to give her the experience she probably would never have because of her situation," Madison said. "I love her so much and even though she's older than me I like being there for her every time I can."

Their magical prom journey started with a simple question.

"Would you go to prom with me?" Madison asked Brianna which she replied 'yes' in her special way.

The pair spent the day of prom by primping and pampering. They put on a few dabs of makeup to shine as prom queens. The experience was something Madison said was something Brianna always talked about.

"They were looking for dresses and I hadn't told her I was going with her," Madison said. "She just kept telling me she was going to curl her hair and put on makeup, put on her dress, go dance and I just loved seeing that."

After they got dressed, their fathers picked them up in a Hummer and took them to take photos then prom at Park Place Event Center.

Cinderella did not need a glass slipper, nor a fairy godmother to enjoy the ball. She just needed a chariot and something greater than a prince, a loving cousin.

Madison said she will never have a prom date as perfect as Brianna. If she has it her way next year, she would take Brianna again.

Brianna will be graduating from Iowa Park High School at the end of the school year.

Her mother said then she will start class at Wichita Falls ISD for the for the 18 Plus Program.

