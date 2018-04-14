WF ministers join forces to help students

Several leaders have joined forces to help Kirby, Hirschi High and Kate Burgess Elementary in hopes of bettering the schools as well as their surrounding areas. Pastors and school staff members are launching Operation Fresh Start, an initiative that will include school fundraising and neighborhood revitalization.
Several leaders have joined forces to help Kirby, Hirschi High and Kate Burgess Elementary in hopes of bettering the schools as well as their surrounding areas. Pastors and school staff members are launching Operation Fresh Start, an initiative that will include school fundraising and neighborhood revitalization.
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.