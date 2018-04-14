WF ministers join forces to help students

Several leaders have joined forces to help Kirby, Hirschi High and Kate Burgess Elementary in hopes of bettering the schools as well as their surrounding areas. Pastors and school staff members are launching Operation Fresh Start, an initiative that will include school fundraising and neighborhood revitalization.

Nine Wichita Falls ministers came together Saturday to help out students in our area.

They were at New Jerusalem Baptist Church where they raised money for Hirschi and Kirby Middle School's work out rooms.

NewsChannel 6 Camille Connor had the honor of MC'ing the event where there were performances by the school's choirs and prayer.

This is a part of Operation Fresh Start, a program where schools, churches and businesses join forces to make a difference.

