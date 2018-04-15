Graham group supports military family

A group in Graham is making sure all community members know they are not alone.

For three years the Young County Greater Good Project, a not for profit Christian based movement, has provided gently used goods, services and assistance to those in need in Young County.

"There is so much hate these days and I think there is a need to help your neighbor, to help the person next to you," Young County Greater Good Project Co-founder, Neri Gonzalez said.

Young County Greater Good Project Co-founder Ventura Monrreal says something small can turn into a blessing for someone else.

"If you do just one thing, that one little thing can mean the world to somebody else," Monrreal said.

Next week the group plus several other businesses will come together to help a military family in Graham who has two children battling illnesses.

The group will be hosting a golf tournament at the Graham Country Club on April 23rd. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and a team will cost $250.

A silent auction will also take place that day to help raise money for medical expenses. That auction will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up your team or to learn how you can help head over to their Facebook webpage at Young County Greater Good Project.

