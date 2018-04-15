Graham PD hosts self-defense course

Women are ten times more likely than men to be victimized and nearly 15 of them made sure they're not the next one by attending a self-defense course Sunday afternoon.

"I may not be able to get to my gun {or} there may not be someone at the house with me," self-defense course participant, Tracy Copper said. "I may be alone and I want to be able to take care of myself and not have to depend on anyone else."

For Copper and the other women learning defensive techniques is important.

For that reason, the Graham Police Department hosted a two-hour course just for women to teach them what to do if they find themselves alone and in danger.

"People first of all need to understand that anybody can become a victim," Graham Police Chief, Tony Widner said. "If you don't practice safety habits if you don't have a plan then you make it easy for people to consider the possibility of assault."

That includes teenagers like Sydney, Emily, and Shanna.This group of high school girls is getting ready to head to college in just a few months so they wanted to study up on these tips before heading to their new home.

"We're going to new cities and new places," Sydney said. "Some we haven't been before and so I think its really important to have these skills in your mind just to be aware."

However, not only were they trained how to fight back and escape but they also learned a few basic safety practices like parking under a light when alone and even what type of everyday items ladies keep in their purse that can be used as a weapon.

"When you have a plan and you practice what you learn, you know what you're going to do," Chief Widner said. "Their plan stops the minute that you go into action with your plan."

After putting their defensive skills to use the group of women also learned what exactly happens during an investigation of an assault crime.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved