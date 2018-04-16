Jessie Arizola, 29, is wanted for Aggravated Assault by the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Jessie Arizola is wanted for Aggravated Assault. The 29-year-old is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.