Trio arrested in connection with early February assault

Zachary Doan, 22, was chosen from a photo lineup by the victim, according to detectives with the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)

William Muirhead, 19, along with Doan is accused of assaulting and stealing from a man during an incident at Lake Wichita Park. (Source: WCSO)

Angelica Wade, 21, is accused of Aggravated Robbery following the assault of a man in early February. (Source: WCSO)

Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with an early February assault of a man in Wichita Falls.

Days after the February 2 incident a Wichita Falls Police Department detective was assigned to investigate the case.

Officers reached out to the victim who said he was contacted by Angelica Wade, 21, earlier on February 2 asking if the victim wanted to meet up and smoke marijuana with a group of friends.

The victim said after several messages he drove to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Seymour Road and met up with William Muirhead, 19.

The victim said Wade reached out to him via messaging originally to meet up but later said she could not meet because she was at work.

The victim said he, Muirhead and three men the victim had never seen before got into a truck and went to Lake Wichita Park in the 5200 block of Fairway Blvd. to smoke marijuana.

The victim said once they arrived at the park, Muirhead and the three men began hitting and kicking the victim. The victim said the suspects took a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it up to his wrist.

During the altercation, the victim said his wallet was also taken. The victim said he did not know why these suspects wanted to hurt him and he was in fear for his life.

The victim was taken to United Regional for extensive injuries, according to police. A couple days following the assault a witness told detectives he was told the incident involved Wade, Muirhead and Zachary Doan, 22.

The witness said he was told the trio texted a 'kid' to hang out and drove to Lake Wichita and beat him up taking his money and phone.

Another witness came forward and said he had visited with Wade at her job the night the incident happened. While the witness was there, Muirhead and

Doan entered the store and Wade said "How bad did you beat him up?" because Doan had an injured hand.

The witness said Wade told him that Muirhead and Doan had beat up the victim because the victim was trying to solicit sex from a minor that was related to Doan.

Surveillance video from the store corroborated the witness statement. On March 27, 18, the victim was shown a photo lineup with Doan's photo and several other men with similar descriptions.

The victim identified Doan as one of the men that assaulted him on the night of the incident, according to police.

Arrest warrants for Wade, Muirhead, and Doan were issued on Thursday, April 12. All were booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.



