Deadline to file taxes is Tuesday

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday night.

Those filing must submit or have a postmark of April 17 to be considered on time.

Those who file after Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. will be required to file an extension with the IRS. But experts say the extension will not prevent you from having to pay a portion of what you owe on Tuesday.

When you file, you will be required to pay money to the IRS. Not filing an extension will cost result in filer fees.

"If you owe money to the IRS and it is not paid to them by April 17, then you will automatically start getting late fees on that money," said Genevieve Anderson, program director for VITA.  "Once you have hit that 120-day window you can expect to see more fees."

Anderson is telling everyone to get their taxes done as soon as possible. The VITA tax offices will be open April 17. To schedule an appointment, call 211.

