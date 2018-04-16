Extreme Fire Concerns Again

Here we go again. Strong winds, combined with very low relative humidity levels will create extreme fire weather once again Tuesday, especially across the western half of the area. It will be a very warm day with highs in the 80s and 90s. Some places our west will be near 100. A strong cold front arrives late Tuesday night, bringing a return of milder air to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will go back down to the 70s.

A more favorable storm track brings a better chance for rain mainly late Friday into Saturday. Some heavy rainfall will be possible in some areas. We'll keep an eye on it.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist