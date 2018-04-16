Ambulance services on the table for WF city council meeting - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Ambulance services on the table for WF city council meeting

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Tuesday the Wichita Falls City Council will consider a resolution to authorize a five-year contract for ambulance services.

The last agreement between Wichita Falls and American Medical Response expired in November.

In January the city received bids from two groups; A.M.R. and Trans Star Ambulance.

News Channel 6 will have an update Tuesday evening.

